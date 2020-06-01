CCTV footage shows people dragging body of man from backseat of car, shop owner says
Monday, 1 June 2020 () The owner of a shop says CCTV footage from his business shows two people dragging the body of a man from the backseat of a car this morning in Grafton, Auckland.Police have confirmed a man died this morning after a shooting.Police...
Warning: clip contains distressing footage. CCTV footage shows a man who mowed down his victim in a car before striking him with a crowbar while he lay unconscious. The attacker has been jailed for four years.
Restaurants and shops have reopened across country following guidelines amid COVID19 outbreak. However, eateries are receiving low customers' response. "Customer's response is quite low. 90% loss has..
This shocking video shows a group of men 'protecting a war memorial' while racially abusing people attending a Black Lives Matter protest.Witness Ryan Richards, 32, was on this way home from the event..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:26Published
Tweets about this
carpehypocrites RT @TheTrueIndian01: Swara Bhaskar and Shruti Seth were responsible for instigating people to get to the streets on SM.CCTV footage shows t… 4 days ago
Colm OConnor The (more correctly named) Garda Riot, on Mayday 2004, during a Reclaim The Streets protest, shows that Irish peopl… https://t.co/kAHpXjnW7C 5 days ago