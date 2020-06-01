Global  

Rain hardly dents Auckland's water shortage

New Zealand Herald Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Rain hardly dents Auckland's water shortageStorms which drenched Queen's Birthday holidaymakers and caused floods in parts of the country have barely dented Auckland's water shortage.Watercare says Auckland's nine active water storage dams have filled only marginally, from...
