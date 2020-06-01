Rain hardly dents Auckland's water shortage

Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Storms which drenched Queen's Birthday holidaymakers and caused floods in parts of the country have barely dented Auckland's water shortage.Watercare says Auckland's nine active water storage dams have filled only marginally, from... Storms which drenched Queen's Birthday holidaymakers and caused floods in parts of the country have barely dented Auckland's water shortage.Watercare says Auckland's nine active water storage dams have filled only marginally, from... 👓 View full article

