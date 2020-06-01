Global  

India expels two Pakistani officials for 'espionage'

Reuters India Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
India on Sunday expelled two officials working at the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi after they were held for espionage, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Two Pakistan High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hours

Two Pakistan High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hours 01:35

 Two persons attached who were apprehended in New Delhi by security agencies for indulging in espionage activities, initially claimed to be Indian nationals and produced their fake Aadhar cards but later confessed to be officials of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) working for Inter-Services...

