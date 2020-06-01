India expels two Pakistani officials for 'espionage'

Two persons attached who were apprehended in New Delhi by security agencies for indulging in espionage activities, initially claimed to be Indian nationals and produced their fake Aadhar cards but later confessed to be officials of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) working for Inter-Services...
India has declared two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in the capital New Delhi as persona non grata for "espionage activities", ordering their...