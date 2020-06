More wild weather: 'Much of NZ is going to get wet' Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New Zealand is in for another big splash of wet weather tomorrow, with a low-pressure system packing heavy rain and potentially thunderstorms.Niwa meteorologists tracking the system, which has moved off Australia and was now heading... New Zealand is in for another big splash of wet weather tomorrow, with a low-pressure system packing heavy rain and potentially thunderstorms.Niwa meteorologists tracking the system, which has moved off Australia and was now heading... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Wet weather



Wet weather Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 04:15 Published 1 week ago Jeff Rays 11AM Weather Update



Jeff Rays 11AM Weather Update Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:57 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this πŸ’§ The Noisy Toaster Villain there isnt much reseach on this basicly 3 days after 9 /11 but it surgest that global dimming is surpressing temp b… https://t.co/ALRia4yD90 2 days ago Mountain Poet @katwomanfifi That sounds good. Does it show lightning strikes? We get so much they count it here. Might look into… https://t.co/Kz3urZOxjM 4 days ago