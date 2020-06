'I'm regretful': Dr Lance O'Sullivan speaks after smashing window of car parked in disabled spot Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Former New Zealander of the Year Dr Lance O'Sullivan says he intentionally damaged a vehicle because it was parked in a disabled spot.O'Sullivan, who has been charged with intentionally damaging a car window, tonight said he regretted...

