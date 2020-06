Related videos from verified sources Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation, holds meet with Cheif of defence staff | Oneindia News



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the services chiefs for reviewing situation in Ladakh. The meeting comes on the heels of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:38 Published 2 days ago The Females Bucking The Trend In The Male-dominated Arena Of Fighter Pilots



Two females are bucking the trend in the male-dominated arena of fighter pilots. Historically, U.S. Air Force Fighter Pilots were male, but the future looks a lot different as more females join the.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago Taiwan Repels 'Multiple' Chinese Fighters Over Taiwanese Airspace



TAIPEI — Taiwan's air force scrambled planes to warn off "multiple" Chinese fighter jets that had briefly entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on June 9, the country's Ministry of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:49 Published 4 days ago

