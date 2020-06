Teenager fatally stabbed in Far North overnight - fourth homicide in a week Saturday, 6 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A teenager has been fatally stabbed in the Far North overnight - the fourth homicide in New Zealand in a week.Northland Police have launched a homicide inquiry after the 18-year-old, named as Krillan Koni Brown, was killed in Moerewa.Police...

