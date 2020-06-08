Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Deported dad of three given chance to return to NZ with family

New Zealand Herald Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Deported dad of three given chance to return to NZ with familyA man who was deported to India for overstaying his visa after fathering three children to a Kiwi wife has been invited to apply for an exception to the border restrictions to return to New Zealand.Pawanpreet Singh, 24, first came...
