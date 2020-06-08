Covid 19 coronavirus: Deported dad of three given chance to return to NZ with family
Monday, 8 June 2020 () A man who was deported to India for overstaying his visa after fathering three children to a Kiwi wife has been invited to apply for an exception to the border restrictions to return to New Zealand.Pawanpreet Singh, 24, first came...
The Jain family, from Boulder, Colorado was supposed to fly to three different cities to celebrate three different graduations. But when COVID-19 canceled the school’s official graduation events, they had the great idea to host their own! All three siblings got to walk across the family’s...