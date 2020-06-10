Mumbai overtakes Wuhan peak as India Covid cases spike

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said that the situation due to Covid-19 in the national capital could have been better if the Centre had stopped international flights in time. “Delhi and Mumbai are the two big metros with international flights coming in. If the Centre had stopped these...
Delhi Dy CM, Manish Sisodia said that Delhi could possibly have 5.5 lakh Covid cases by July end. Based of those numbers, what would the figure be for the India at the current growth rate? To find out..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:27Published