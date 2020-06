Related videos from verified sources Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today



Some dental surgeries in England re-opened to huge backlogs today - after being given just six working days to prepare.As many as 10,000 practices were once again able to treat patients on a.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:19 Published 2 weeks ago Tik Tok video on friendship between elephant, child goes viral on social media



A tik tok video on the friendship between a child and elephant went viral on social media from Thiruvananthapuram. The elephant is recordically above 31 years of age and is a member of the family... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:10 Published 3 weeks ago 3-year-old who fell into a borewell in Telangana, found dead



A 3-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Medak district of Telangana was found dead on May 28. The body of the child was retrieved after a 12-hour-long rescue operation by National Disaster.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published on May 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources Family member found boy, 11, dead after he fell 75 metres down slip near Gisborne The child who was found dead by a family member after failing to return from a walk near Gisborne over the weekend fell about 75 metres down a slip.Lucas Tony...

New Zealand Herald 6 days ago





Tweets about this