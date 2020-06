Mega Meetei What Is the 'Line of Actual Control' Between India and China? https://t.co/czM7mUJu4i 28 minutes ago Om Prakash Dubey RT @ajaishukla: Update on the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh: 1. No Chinese withdrawal. New Line of Actual Control (LAC) solidifying. 2. N… 1 hour ago jig_नेन ♑ Because of this reason I hate Congress, They doesn't care about what india did, Samne India ne china ke 3-4 soldier… https://t.co/mXi8fN4UiA 1 hour ago Neelu317 While Chinese soldiers clash with the Indian troops in one of the worst fatal skirmishes What's the point of inve… https://t.co/87zOpe2Jp5 2 hours ago Siva @AdityaRajKaul Captured 36 soldiers ? This is unbelievable what is going on along the line of actual control. 2 hours ago $torm [email protected] China claims Indian troops again crossed Line of Actual Control in Galwan Valley today and launched provocative att… https://t.co/2mFPLJuMZf 2 hours ago The King of Kings @globaltimesnews What is line of actual control ? Our border is with Tibet 2 hours ago Col mozza Line of Actual Control: Three Indian soldiers and 'five Chinese' dead in border clashes https://t.co/gidZvoLukU I s… https://t.co/QYlT4Ccxxr 2 hours ago