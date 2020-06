Related videos from verified sources Military chopper, fighter jet activity seen in Leh



Military chopper and fighter jet activity was seen in Ladakh on June 19. Activity was witnessed amid ongoing situation between China and India after violent face-off in Galwan valley in Ladakh... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago China Violates Taiwan's Airspace for the Fourth Time in Nine Days



TAIPEI — Taiwan's air force on Wednesday warned off Chinese warplanes that approached the country, the defense ministry said, reporting the fourth such intrusion in just nine days. The Chinese.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:59 Published 2 days ago PLANES CAN DO THIS? Brad Wursten's power addiction airshow at Luke Days 2018 - ABC15 Digital



Acrobatic stunts in a plane? Brad Wursten makes this look easy! Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 06:04 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this