Man suffers serious burns after explosion in North Canterbury Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious burns after an explosion in North Canterbury.Emergency services were called to Coopers Creek in Oxford just before 4pm - to reports of a shed fire.They received more calls... A man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious burns after an explosion in North Canterbury.Emergency services were called to Coopers Creek in Oxford just before 4pm - to reports of a shed fire.They received more calls... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this durhamregion.com Oshawa firefighters (#OshawaFire) are reminding residents fire pits are illegal after man suffers serious burns. https://t.co/BZfT4RDR9x 1 week ago