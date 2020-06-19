|
'It could be my last testimony': HK activist addresses democracy summit
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong told a democracy summit in Copenhagen it could be his last testimony on the issue 'while I'm still free', denouncing controversial national security legislation being drafted by Beijing. The law is expected to bring about the most profound change to the former British colony's way of life since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997. It is expected to allow mainland security agents to be based in Hong Kong for the first time.
