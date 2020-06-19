|
|
|
J&J to stop selling skin-whitening cream
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Johnson & Johnson says it will stop selling its Clean & Clear Fairness brand of skin-whitening cream.
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Ben & Jerry's 'Boots on the Moooo'n'
If you're disappointed about the Space-X launch, you can still take a trip out of this world, with a new Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, boots on the moooo'n. It was developed to promote the new..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20Published
|
Tweets about this
|