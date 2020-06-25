Health Minister David Clark stands by his comments, criticising Health boss Ashley Bloomfield
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Health Minister David Clark is standing by comments he made yesterday, where he has been accused of throwing Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield under the bus. But Clark has stopped short of apologising to his health boss,...
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on June 25 said the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and there's no community transmission. Sriramulu said, "We're working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They are of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so...
In today's health headlines we talk about the Asian Tiger mosquito and how it has been found in Michigan. This mosquito has been tied to a number of viruses. Also, there is a new type of swine flu that..
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 03:13Published