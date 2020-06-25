Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health Minister David Clark stands by his comments, criticising Health boss Ashley Bloomfield

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Health Minister David Clark stands by his comments, criticising Health boss Ashley BloomfieldHealth Minister David Clark is standing by comments he made yesterday, where he has been accused of throwing Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield under the bus. But Clark has stopped short of apologising to his health boss,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: No community spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka: State Health Minister

No community spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka: State Health Minister 01:12

 Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on June 25 said the COVID-19 situation in the state is under control and there's no community transmission. Sriramulu said, "We're working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They are of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so...

Related videos from verified sources

Health Headlines - 7-1-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 7-1-20

In today's health headlines we talk about the Asian Tiger mosquito and how it has been found in Michigan. This mosquito has been tied to a number of viruses. Also, there is a new type of swine flu that..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:13Published
Health Headlines - 6-29-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 6-29-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how some types of blood may have an impact of people getting COVID-19. Research studies are looking at this to try to determine whether this is the case or..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:50Published
Spanish health workers call for better working conditions and job security [Video]

Spanish health workers call for better working conditions and job security

Hundreds of health workers gathered in Puerta del Sol in Madrid on Monday (June 29) calling for better working conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 07:29Published

Related news from verified sources

National leader Todd Muller: David Clark's treatment of Ashley Bloomfield is a 'disgrace'

National leader Todd Muller: David Clark's treatment of Ashley Bloomfield is a 'disgrace' Health Minister David Clark's treatment of his chief lieutenant, health boss Ashley Bloomfield, is a disgrace according to National Party leader Todd Muller. "He...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: David Clark and Ashley Bloomfield to be grilled on border failures

Covid 19 coronavirus: David Clark and Ashley Bloomfield to be grilled on border failures Health Minister David Clark and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are fronting up to MPs this morning following the border failures revealed last...
New Zealand Herald

Blooms for Bloomfield: Kiwis on Twitter raise money to buy flowers for Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Blooms for Bloomfield: Kiwis on Twitter raise money to buy flowers for Dr Ashley Bloomfield After Health Minister David Clark laid the blame for the border blunder on director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Kiwis reacted with outrage.In an...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

HuiaSue

Sue Pugmire RT @NZQandA: Q+A: Health Minister David Clark is meeting with Air NZ tonight, wants compulsory PPE on international flights into NZ 1 hour ago

Biltong56

SandraD Jacinda Ardern: Fire David Clark (Health Minister) - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/hu4UMzGpwU via @Change 2 hours ago

TanyaStebbing8

La Tanya. Stop the world, I wanna get off! RT @AndiCHCHnz: Labour Party of New Zealand: To Sack Minister of Health of NZ , David Clark. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/X6IjMZ9Szs v… 2 hours ago

TonyStuart55

Tony Stuart 4400 signatures, and rising fast. Please consider adding your name to this petition. Jacinda Ardern: Fire David Cl… https://t.co/z5S32QPIPs 3 hours ago

seasidejack

Jack RT @KiwiFarah: I may not be an epidemiologist but I’m scratching my head at the logic of rules for international aircrew. Sir David Skegg i… 3 hours ago

Richard21234864

🥝Richard Hurst🇳🇿 @nealejones I’d take his minor mistake over David Clark staying as Health Minister any day of the week. 😆 3 hours ago

AndiCHCHnz

Andi Labour Party of New Zealand: To Sack Minister of Health of NZ , David Clark. - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/X6IjMZ9Szs via @Change 3 hours ago

NewshubPolitics

Newshub Politics RT @NewshubBreaking: Watch #LIVE: PM Jacinda Ardern is on The AM Show facing questions about David Clark's future as Health Minister https:… 6 hours ago