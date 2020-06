Auckland tornado strikes woman giving birth in ambulance Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A woman giving birth has been caught up in an Auckland tornado.It hit East Tamaki around nine o'clock this morning, tearing roofs off homes and businesses, and blowing an outside wall off Elite Bathroomware, leaving a pile of debris...

