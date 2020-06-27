Tokyo reports 57 new coronavirus infections

Saturday, 27 June 2020 () The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 57 new coronavirus infections in the capital, the highest number of daily cases since the government lifted the national state of…
Tokyo's new coronavirus cases climbed to 55 on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest tally in 1-1/2 months after a cluster of infections was found at an unnamed office in the Japanese capital. Emer McCarthy reports.
Tokyo confirmed 131 new cases of infections of the coronavirus on Saturday, a third consecutive day with more than 100 new cases, public broadcaster NHK... Japan Today Also reported by •WorldNews •MENAFN.com •CBS News
The U.S. broke another single-day record for new coronavirus infections Friday as other countries around the world continued the process of reopening. The spike... CBS News Also reported by •Japan Today •MENAFN.com