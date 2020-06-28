Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases; highest since state of emergency lifted

Japan Today Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
The Tokyo metropolitan government reported on Sunday 60 new coronavirus infections in the capital, up from 57 the previous day and hitting the highest number of daily cases…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Delhi overtakes Mumbai, emerges as the new hotspot city in the country | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: Delhi overtakes Mumbai, emerges as the new hotspot city in the country | Oneindia News 01:30

 As the Coronavirus Cases witness a constant spike in India with cases soaring past 4.7 Lakhs, the hotspot city in the Country has changed. Mumbai overtook Wuhan on June 9 in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases. Wuhan was the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in China. Two weeks later, Delhi has...

Related videos from verified sources

New York State Health Officials Investigating Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases Tied To Graduation Ceremony [Video]

New York State Health Officials Investigating Cluster Of Coronavirus Cases Tied To Graduation Ceremony

New York State health officials are investigating a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Westchester County, and they're all tied to a high school graduation ceremony; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases [Video]

Florida once again breaks single-day record with more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases

Florida once again broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases on Saturday morning. This time, the state saw 9,585 new COVID-19 cases, according to new numbers from the Florida Department of..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:32Published
Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S. [Video]

Experts Warn Coronavirus Cases Could Spike In Tri-State As Virus Surges In Parts Of U.S.

While residents in some other parts of the country are being told to stay home due to surging coronavirus cases, people in the tri-state area are still gathering outside restaurants and bars without..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Tokyo reports 57 new coronavirus infections

 The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 57 new coronavirus infections in the capital, the highest number of daily cases since the government...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

FayezNoseir

FayezN فـايز الـيـوم RT @JapanToday: Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases; highest since state of emergency lifted: The Tokyo metropolitan government reported on… 2 minutes ago

JapanToday

Japan Today News Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases; highest since state of emergency lifted: The Tokyo metropolitan government repo… https://t.co/gmrXEYLg1u 5 minutes ago

thouautumn

thouautumn RT @Kyodo_News_EN: Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases, highest since emergency lifted https://t.co/2k2Uvt6osP https://t.co/lkcl0TEEve 7 minutes ago

Kyodo_News_EN

NE_sweN_odoyK Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases, highest since emergency lifted https://t.co/2k2Uvt6osP https://t.co/lkcl0TEEve 7 minutes ago

000852sw

azu☆ RT @kyodo_english: Latest from Japan and beyond on the #coronavirus outbreak * Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases, highest since emergency… 10 minutes ago

kyodo_english

Kyodo News | Japan Latest from Japan and beyond on the #coronavirus outbreak * Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases, highest since emer… https://t.co/SraRFzBbAQ 14 minutes ago

MAKEGoodPlaces

MAKE Associates Whilst the numbers are relatively low compared to UK and US, the main place of transmission is in the hospitality i… https://t.co/UQ6IZZnVrt 26 minutes ago

33newsking

news japan Tokyo reports 60 coronavirus cases, highest since emergency lifted TOKYO (Kyodo) -- The Tokyo metropolitan governm… https://t.co/TeKtbT1Y6h 52 minutes ago