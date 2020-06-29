Global
Bangladesh ferry crash: At least 25 dead as boat capsizes
Bangladesh ferry crash: At least 25 dead as boat capsizes
Monday, 29 June 2020
22 minutes ago
)
Reports say a ferry carrying about 50 passengers crashed with another vessel on the Buriganga river.
