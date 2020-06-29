Sam Turpin "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/XQUCtPPUjW 5 minutes ago Today News Journal A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China https://t.co/N2FwCkEVAD 7 minutes ago Life Can Be Funny "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/Q48ixWHGB6 9 minutes ago NOQTA A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China via New York Times https://t.co/MtN2S9Slje https://t.co/GQrMOXVjkF 12 minutes ago Ferdy MAD® "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/HlQao69SzM 15 minutes ago Muzammil "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/CERzBdTLQQ 20 minutes ago Tweeting by the pool "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/ypXiaaBI6I 22 minutes ago GoNews A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China https://t.co/W9FilqAXTB 22 minutes ago