Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China

NYTimes.com Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
The baritone Liu Keqing has spent his career delighting fans in opera houses and on social media, but lately his likeness has attracted the Chinese authorities’ attention.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

University graduates sing Chinese pop songs together to commemorate their uni life [Video]

University graduates sing Chinese pop songs together to commemorate their uni life

University graduates sang Chinese pop songs together in their dorm building to commemorate their university life in south China. The video, shot in the city of Hezhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:07Published
Hong Kong protesters sing anti-China songs in shopping mall [Video]

Hong Kong protesters sing anti-China songs in shopping mall

Footage shows protesters inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong singing a song of defiance against mainland China on May 21. The group were bellowing "Glory to Hong Kong," a march song popularised last..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:33Published
Bryan Adams apologises for rant [Video]

Bryan Adams apologises for rant

Bryan Adams apologises for rant The singer had been due to start a three-night residency in London's Royal Albert Hall on Monday but it was cancelled due to the global health crisis, prompting the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

samturpin

Sam Turpin "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/XQUCtPPUjW 5 minutes ago

today_journal

Today News Journal A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China https://t.co/N2FwCkEVAD 7 minutes ago

LifeCanBeeFunny

Life Can Be Funny "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/Q48ixWHGB6 9 minutes ago

noqtanews

NOQTA A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China via New York Times https://t.co/MtN2S9Slje https://t.co/GQrMOXVjkF 12 minutes ago

ferdymad

Ferdy MAD® "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/HlQao69SzM 15 minutes ago

Muzammi71790900

Muzammil "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/CERzBdTLQQ 20 minutes ago

by_the_pool

Tweeting by the pool "A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China" by BY JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ via NYT New York Times https://t.co/ypXiaaBI6I 22 minutes ago

GoNewsIndia1

GoNews A Singing Xi Jinping Look-Alike Battles the Censors in China https://t.co/W9FilqAXTB 22 minutes ago