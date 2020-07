15 feared dead, 9 missing after massive flooding in southwestern Japan Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Torrential rain in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima triggered massive flooding Saturday, leaving nine people missing and 15 showing no vital signs, a local government… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Torrential rain triggers massive flooding in southwestern Japan Torrential rain in the southwestern Japan prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima triggered massive flooding Saturday, washing away homes and prompting local...

Japan Today 3 hours ago





Tweets about this