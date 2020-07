Tornado destroys house: Cruel twist as Auckland family wait for insurance help Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

An Auckland man has been left sleeping in his car a fortnight after a tornado destroyed his family's rental property as he waits for help from his insurer.His daughter says she is lucky to be alive after the tornado ripped through...

