Emergency services on way to crash near Taupō Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Emergency services are heading to a crash in the Rangitaiki district near Taupō.A police spokeswoman said police, fire, and ambulance were called to a single-vehicle crash on Matea Rd near State Highway 5 about 7.45am. Early... Emergency services are heading to a crash in the Rangitaiki district near Taupō.A police spokeswoman said police, fire, and ambulance were called to a single-vehicle crash on Matea Rd near State Highway 5 about 7.45am. Early... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources One person injured in car crash after driver flees police in Northland Emergency services staff had to cut a person from a car that crashed after a fleeing driver incident in Northland last night. Police confirmed they signalled for...

New Zealand Herald 4 days ago





Tweets about this