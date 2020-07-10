Global  
 

Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections hit new record of 243

Japan Today Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a new single-day record of 243 on Friday, Gov. Yuriko Koike said, marking the second consecutive day of…
Related news from verified sources

The Latest: Tokyo sees most new virus infections since April

 TOKYO — The Japanese capital has confirmed more than 220 new coronavirus infections, exceeding its previous record. The number reported Thursday exceeds 206...
SeattlePI.com

Tokyo confirms 102 new coronavirus cases

 Tokyo confirmed 102 new daily coronavirus infections on Monday, topping the triple-digit mark for the fifth straight day. The figure brought the capital's...
Japan Today

Tokyo reports 107 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

 Tokyo confirmed 107 coronavirus infections on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said, the highest daily tally in two months in the city at the centre of Japan's...
Japan Today


