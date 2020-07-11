Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealand's latest figures announced

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: New Zealand's latest figures announcedThe Ministry of Health is set to announce New Zealand's latest Covid-19 figures this afternoon. Yesterday marked 70 days since the last case of community transmission. There were two new cases reported which were both contained...
News video: Man with Coronavirus in NZ Facing Charges After He Broke Quarantine to do This…

Man with Coronavirus in NZ Facing Charges After He Broke Quarantine to do This… 00:53

 A man with the coronavirus in New Zealand will face charges after he escaped quarantine to go shopping at a supermarket. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

