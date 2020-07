Covid-19 coronavirus: Fourth escape from isolation Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A person in their 60s broke a window and escaped from an Auckland isolation hotel last night, the fourth escape from a facility in a week.Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said police are investigating... A person in their 60s broke a window and escaped from an Auckland isolation hotel last night, the fourth escape from a facility in a week.Air Commodore Darryn Webb, Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine, said police are investigating... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Covid- 19 coronavirus: Fourth escape in a week from managed isolation A fourth person who escaped from a Covid-19 managed isolation facility, broke a window and knocked on the doors of several nearby homes in the middle of the...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago





Tweets about this