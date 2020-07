China warns UK: dropping Huawei will cost you



China has warned the UK that barring Huawei from any role in 5G networks there will have painful consequences. Julian Satterthwaite reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago

How Democracies Are Ganging Up On Huawei



CNN reports Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing challenges on multiple fronts. Fresh US sanctions have cut off the Chinese tech company's access to vital American technology to a greater extent than.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 1 week ago