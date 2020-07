Heather du Plessis-Allan: Why Judith Collins should take over as National leader Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

I guess the question of the day is: Who should take over as National leader?The names in the mix are Judith Collins, Mark Mitchell, Nikki Kaye and Simon Bridges.Of course you know I think the answer is Judith Collins. I'll take... I guess the question of the day is: Who should take over as National leader?The names in the mix are Judith Collins, Mark Mitchell, Nikki Kaye and Simon Bridges.Of course you know I think the answer is Judith Collins. I'll take... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Former MP Peter Dunne: 'Judith Collins best option for National' Former MP Peter Dunne believes Judith Collins is the best candidate to take on the role of the National leader after Todd Muller announced his shock resignation...

New Zealand Herald 8 hours ago





Tweets about this