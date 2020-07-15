Shona Moller Art Gallery moving out of Kāpiti

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources British DJ Goldie launches art exhibition featuring silver skull with gold teeth



Footage shows the art exhibition launched by British DJ Goldie - complete with a silver skull with gold teeth. The graffiti murals have been put together by Clifford Price, originally from Walsall,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:03 Published 1 week ago Virtual First Friday event tonight



Another virtual First Friday takes place tonight. It will go from 6 - 9 p.m. on their Instagram at @FirstFridayLV. Tonight they will have an interview with Area 15, and a virtual tour of Priscilla.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 3 weeks ago Grounds of Soviet-Era Prison Transformed into Underwater Art Gallery



If you thought this summer was the perfect time to do a deep dive on art, now you can do that more literally than ever before. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this