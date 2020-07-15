Tokyo to lift coronavirus alert to highest level; 165 new cases reported Wednesday

China ramped up rescue work as authorities raised the country's flood response alert to the second highest level on Sunday (July 12). Flooding in Poyang pushed water levels of Lake Poyang, China's biggest freshwater lake, to above 22.52 metres (74 feet), a historical high and well above the alert...
Los Angeles County reported 4,244 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 140,307 confirmed positive cases. There were also 2,103 people hospitalized, with 27% being treated in intensive care units..