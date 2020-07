Leighton Smith Podcast Episode 72: Dr Oliver Hartwich and Michael Bassett Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

On the podcast this week: Dr Oliver Hartwich, CEO of the New Zealand Initiative, guests for a wide ranging discussion. We cover much that is important to New Zealand.Michael Bassett discusses the changing guard at National.

