Lotto numbers drawn: Are you $19.3 million richer? Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

A lucky Kiwi could be $19.3m richer after tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.The prize on offer is the biggest since before New Zealand went into level four Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown.Tonight's numbers are: 9, 1, 23, 10, 22, 16,... A lucky Kiwi could be $19.3m richer after tonight's Lotto Powerball draw.The prize on offer is the biggest since before New Zealand went into level four Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown.Tonight's numbers are: 9, 1, 23, 10, 22, 16,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this