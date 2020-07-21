Global  
 

The Conversation: There's no legal right to free quarantine - but there's a fair way to set the price

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The Conversation: There's no legal right to free quarantine - but there's a fair way to set the priceWelcome home – now here's your invoice.The debate over whether New Zealand should charge arriving Kiwis for quarantine has divided opinion, but one thing is clear: citizens and permanent residents have the right to return home.However,...
