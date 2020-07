Lotto riches: Have you just won $20m? Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The potentially lucky Lotto numbers between securing an overnight $20 million windfall are in.The numbers for the massive Lotto Powerball draw are: 30, 40, 20, 18, 4 and 10.The bonus number is 25, and the Powerball is 7

