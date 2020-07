Fatal microlight crash at Twizel: Pilot identified as Trevor Shadbolt Sunday, 26 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Police have identified the pilot killed in a microlight plane crash near Twizel yesterday.He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.Police were alerted to an aircraft that was overdue at around 4.23pm yesterday....

