Dunedin man knocked on motel doors looking for 'single ladies' Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A man trespassing at a Dunedin motel last night knocked on the doors of rooms asking if there were "any single ladies".Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were alerted to the incident at a motel on Carroll St at 8.30pm yesterday.A... A man trespassing at a Dunedin motel last night knocked on the doors of rooms asking if there were "any single ladies".Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were alerted to the incident at a motel on Carroll St at 8.30pm yesterday.A... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this