Who is 'Kiwipedo'? NZ man involved in dark web child exploitation loses name suppression Friday, 31 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

A New Zealand man dubbed "Kiwipedo" on the dark web who tried to buy a child to sexually abuse for $15,000 has lost name suppression and can now be identified as Aaron Hutton. His name suppression order lapsed today at 4pm, when... A New Zealand man dubbed "Kiwipedo" on the dark web who tried to buy a child to sexually abuse for $15,000 has lost name suppression and can now be identified as Aaron Hutton. His name suppression order lapsed today at 4pm, when... 👓 View full article

