Australia unveils plan to force Google and Facebook to pay for news

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published 21 hours ago Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe 00:59 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York City to the city of Bude in Cornwall and the city of Bilbao in Spain. According to Alphabet, the...