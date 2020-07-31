Global  
 

Australia unveils plan to force Google and Facebook to pay for news

BBC News Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Google and Facebook would pay news outlets in the "world-leading" plan, the government says.
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content

 CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government said on Friday it plans to give Google and Facebook three months to negotiate with Australian media...
Seattle Times

Google and Facebook to be forced to share revenue with media in Australia under draft code

Google and Facebook to be forced to share revenue with media in Australia under draft code Consumer watchdog unveils ‘hundreds of millions’ in potential fines under code drawn up after talks stalled between tech and news companies Google, Facebook...
WorldNews


