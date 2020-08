Palmerston North great grandfather killed in Hawke's Bay crash Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A Palmerston North man has today been named as the victim of a fatal crash in Central Hawke's Bay early on Thursday night.He was 79-year-old Desmond Garth Strong, the sole occupant of a vehicle which collided with an oncoming vehicle...

