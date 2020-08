Stranded mariners found after SOS was spotted on beach Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Three stranded mariners have been rescued after their SOS signal was spotted by a refueling tanker. The US Coast Guard, Air Force, Royal Australian Navy, and Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) rescued the three people from the island of Pikelot, Yap on August 3, 2020. 👓 View full article

