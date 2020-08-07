Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: A reminder of what life is like at alert level 2

New Zealand Herald Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: A reminder of what life is like at alert level 2Health experts say New Zealanders will one day be forced into life at alert level 2 again amid concerns from officials around complacency towards Covid-19.Alert level 2 started on May 14 and ended on June 8 when alert level 1...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert

Mumbai Rain: Heavy downpour disrupts normal life, IMD issues red alert 02:15

 Severe water logging was witnessed in various parts of Mumbai following incessant rainfall in the city on August 05. Heavy downpour has disrupted normal life. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of...

Continuous rainfall raises water level of Sharda River in Tanakpur, red alert issued [Video]

Continuous rainfall raises water level of Sharda River in Tanakpur, red alert issued

Incessant rainfall raised water level of Sharda River in Tanakpur. The administration has issued instructions to people living along the river to stay safe and also issued red alert at Banbasa Barrage...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 [Video]

Beloved ICU Doctor Dies Of COVID-19

Maryland has had more than 85,000 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and more than 3,000 deaths. Now, HuffPost reports the disease has taken the life of a cherished Maryland ICU..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike [Video]

Tokyo at highest alert level as COVID cases spike

Health experts put Tokyo on the highest alert for coronavirus infections on Wednesday and have been alarmed by a recent spike in cases within the capital. Organizsers of the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

