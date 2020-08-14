Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases at Americold factory; wait on results of 14 others continues
Friday, 14 August 2020 () There are two new cases of Covid-19 at an Auckland coolstore.The new cases bring Americold's total cases to 13 while the Auckland cluster itself grows to 19.Five direct cases are workers, while seven others are family of infected...
New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country's biggest city or be tested for the virus. Libby Hogan reports.
