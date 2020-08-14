Global  
 

Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases at Americold factory; wait on results of 14 others continues

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Two new cases at Americold factory; wait on results of 14 others continuesThere are two new cases of Covid-19 at an Auckland coolstore.The new cases bring Americold's total cases to 13 while the Auckland cluster itself grows to 19.Five direct cases are workers, while seven others are family of infected...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster

New Zealand scrambles to trace cluster 02:14

 New Zealand officials were scrambling to trace the source of an outbreak of the coronavirus, reporting 14 new cases on Thursday, as long queues of people formed to escape a renewed lockdown in the country's biggest city or be tested for the virus. Libby Hogan reports.

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Americold confirms three new Covid cases at its Mt Wellington coolstore

Covid 19 coronavirus: Americold confirms three new Covid cases at its Mt Wellington coolstore Three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a Mt Wellington coolstore, the Herald can reveal. Americold managing director Richard Winnall told the Herald...
New Zealand Herald

Covid 19 coronavirus: Study reveals how virus came to New Zealand

Covid 19 coronavirus: Study reveals how virus came to New Zealand Scientists have completed months of detective work to reveal where New Zealand's cases of Covid-19 came from at the height of our crisis – with some surprising...
New Zealand Herald


