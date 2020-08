You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chloe McCardel: Swimmer beats men's Channel record and quarantine Chloe McCardel beats the men's record with a 35th crossing, and is told no rules have been breached.

BBC Sport 18 hours ago



Australian swimmer Chloe McCardel breaks men's record for English Channel crossings The northern beaches swimmer last month received a travel exemption from the Australian government to travel to the United Kingdom to try break the record.

The Age 14 hours ago



Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel completes record-breaking English Channel crossing Australian moves to second on list of most Channel swims, passing men's record of 34

Independent 18 hours ago





Tweets about this