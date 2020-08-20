Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A brief history of Donald Trump v Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
A brief history of Donald Trump v Jacinda ArdernOriginally published by The Spinoff This week, our country was name-dropped by a celebrity (twice), except that celebrity was sitting US president Donald Trump and the name-drop was a bizarre claim that the relatively small cluster...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong

Ardern: Trump's NZ virus remarks patently wrong 00:51

 New Zealand's leader has hit back at US President Donald Trump's claim thatthe country is experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases. Prime Minister JacindaArdern said on Tuesday that Mr Trump's comments were "patently wrong". MrTrump made the comments on Monday at a campaign stop in Mankato, Minnesota....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand [Video]

Trump's 'COVID surge' claim is false: New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published
Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’ [Video]

Trump Claimed COVID-19 Is God Testing Him After Building The ‘Greatest Economy In History’

Donald Trump made a claim on Monday that angered many people around the world. Trump stated that the coronavirus pandemic is God’s way of testing him, reports HuffPost. This is all while boasting..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:42Published
NZ's Ardern brushes off Trump's comments [Video]

NZ's Ardern brushes off Trump's comments

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a "big surge" in COVID-19. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

impeach_TheDon

Ex-Republican @BeingGrateful5 @KarenMaxfield1 @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump @ChuckGrassley Take a brief study about a Trump and th… https://t.co/Hf7Mbx9YNS 17 hours ago

KateDial67

BOI65🌗⭐️🌊🌊🌊🌈🌈🌈 RT @angrypiracy: @charliekirk11 You've misspelled Donald Trump, but we understood what you meant. https://t.co/PAz88l0MYQ 23 hours ago

angrypiracy

Angry pirate @charliekirk11 You've misspelled Donald Trump, but we understood what you meant. https://t.co/PAz88l0MYQ 1 day ago

Kampeg1000

Kathy @Mongo25708375 @jesscorco @Republican1111 @Luis96459169 @TeamJoe @JoeBiden Americans are Christians who forgive. Fo… https://t.co/7stCsfISBg 1 day ago

TrixieOutWest

Elaine Roach RT @DudekLinda: A Brief History of Why Donald Trump Hates the Postal Service #SmartNews https://t.co/Q2IuvVHRCJ 1 day ago

DudekLinda

Linda Dudek 🍑✍🏼 A Brief History of Why Donald Trump Hates the Postal Service #SmartNews https://t.co/Q2IuvVHRCJ 1 day ago

neildeaf1

Neil Deaf A brief history of why Donald Trump hates the Postal Service https://t.co/gyCILri6Uc via @MotherJones 1 day ago