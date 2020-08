Mosque attacker arrives in Christchurch ahead of sentencing Sunday, 23 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The man responsible for killing 51 people while they worshipped at mosques has arrived in Christchurch ahead of his sentencing tomorrow.Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, could be seen arriving surrounded by armed officers and defence... The man responsible for killing 51 people while they worshipped at mosques has arrived in Christchurch ahead of his sentencing tomorrow.Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 29, could be seen arriving surrounded by armed officers and defence... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this