You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California Declares State of Emergency as Deadly Wildfires Rage On



On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago Hoping to implement NEP from next academic year: Assam Education Minister



Education Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 18 stated that the state government have created a task force to implement the National Education Policy. Adding on it, he said, that the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago Oil Spill that Sent This Island Into a ‘State of Environmental Emergency’ Seen from Space



A cracked ship off the coast of Mauritius started leaking tons of oil into the Indian Ocean, and the European Space Agency is using satellite images to monitor the situation. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this