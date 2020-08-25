Global  
 

Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Victim's father tells Brenton Tarrant he will never forgive him

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Victim's father tells Brenton Tarrant he will never forgive himGRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS WHICH READERS MIGHT FIND UPSETTING A grieving father shattered at the murder of his 24-year-old son told Tarrant he can never forgive him. Tariq Omar was killed at Al Noor...
News video: Christchurch mosque attack victims, survivors address gunman | New Zealand | Oneindia News

Christchurch mosque attack victims, survivors address gunman | New Zealand | Oneindia News 01:31

 Victims and survivors of the tragic attack at a Christchurch mosque in New Zealand in March 2019 on Monday addressed the gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant before his sentencing. Many victims and family members faced Tarrant for the very first time at the Christchurch High Court earlier on Monday....

New Zealand shooter planned third attack [Video]

New Zealand shooter planned third attack

Christchurch mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant had planned to attack a third mosque, a court was told during his sentencing.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:43Published

Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Victims tell gunman Brenton Tarrant he is 'gutless' and a 'coward'

Christchurch mosque attack sentencing: Victims tell gunman Brenton Tarrant he is 'gutless' and a 'coward' GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS WHICH READERS MIGHT FIND UPSETTING Mosque terrorist Brenton Tarrant has been branded "gutless" and a...
New Zealand Herald

Christchurch shooter planned to attack a third mosque: authorities

Christchurch shooter planned to attack a third mosque: authorities Sydney, Australia, Aug 24 (efe-epa).- The suspected white supremacist who killed 51 people in an attack on two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing

New Zealand mosque shooter spent years preparing for attack: sentencing hearing The man who killed 51 people at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019 meticulously planned his shooting rampage to maximise casualties, a prosecutor said at the...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

NewshubNZ

Newshub RT @NewshubBreaking: #BREAKING: "We are stronger than before" https://t.co/LSrvXyvZ14 The public gallery broke into applause in court as a… 53 seconds ago

NewshubBreaking

Newshub Breaking #BREAKING: "We are stronger than before" https://t.co/LSrvXyvZ14 The public gallery broke into applause in court as… https://t.co/FmcN3W0jNU 1 minute ago

DorothySmith11

Dorothy @🏠| Coronavirus is Real RT @guardian: 'He made us stronger': Christchurch shooting victims strike defiant note at sentencing https://t.co/1DqbhA3LVq 1 minute ago

VOA_Extremism

VOA Extremism Desk A sentencing hearing begun for the Australian man who carried out the mosque attack in the New Zealand city of Chri… https://t.co/Dj2tdBZhWI 9 minutes ago