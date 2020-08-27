Faith Inspires Vietnamese Man to Grow 5-Meter Dreadlock Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Vietnam's Nguyen Van Chien has gone almost 80 years without a haircut. The 92-year-old from the southern Mekong Delta region sports a thick dreadlock that is five meters long, owing to his belief in a near-obsolete faith that prescribes leaving untouched what a person is born with. The tip of the dreadlock is a reminder of the sleek black hair of Chien's youth and it gradually fades to an almost-platinum white at the roots. 👓 View full article

