You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'



Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Convention saying Republicans were 'covering' up the fact that President Trump has 'failed to contain COVID-19' and.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30 Published 8 hours ago Joe Biden in profile



Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a vow to bean“ally of the light” against the chaos of President Donald Trump’s tenure.But who is the man looking to take the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:56 Published 2 days ago Why It Doesn't Matter That Dems Loathe Interim BLM Director



The Senate Democratic Caucus recently wrote to the White House, signaling they would vote against confirming William Perry Pendley. According to HuffPost, they called on President Donald Trump to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this